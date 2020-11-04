Tennessee breaks voter turnout record

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – 3,045,401 Tennesseans voted in this year’s Presidential election.

That is 68% of registered voters.

- Advertisement -

The total includes early voting, absentee voting and in-person voting on November 3rd.

The number easily beat the previous high voter turnout from 2008 in President Obama’s first race.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett says “Traditionally, Tennesseans prefer to vote in-person. We’ve said it for months, and yet again, voters showed their confidence in the safety precautions in place and their preference to cast a ballot in-person by showing up in record numbers at the polls.”

Tennessee also broke the early voting and absentee records this election.

Counties are required to report their certified results by next Monday.

But none of the big races are in doubt in Tennessee.