Takk McKinley’s Falcons Future May Be Up in the Air

ATLANTA (AP) – Defensive end Takk McKinley may have jeopardized his future with the Atlanta Falcons by using social media to complain about not being traded. McKinley, a first-round pick in 2017 who is in his fourth season, posted on his Twitter account that he requested trades in 2019 and this year. He says the Falcons turned down an offer last season and also declined “multiple” offers before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Interim coach Raheem Morris says McKinley’s groin injury will keep him out against Denver. Morris says it’s time to determine if McKinley “can even be on this team.”

