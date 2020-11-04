Republicans celebrate keeping their supermajority in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – Tennessee Republicans are celebrating their continued lock on the state legislature.

The party maintained their supermajority in both houses on election day… that is a 2/3 majority in both the House and Senate.

Despite talk of big Democratic gains this year, they only flipped on Senate seat in the Nashville area.

All of the Republican House and Senate members in our area were re-elected, with several not even facing opposition.

The closest challenge was by Glenn Scruggs who tried to unseat incumbent Senator Todd Gardenhire in Hamilton and Bradley Counties.

He had an early lead, but Senator Gardenhire pulled away with an easy 5,000 vote victory.

The State Senator told our Angela Moryan last night “I don’t want to sound like I don’t respect anything, but I knew what was in and I knew what was out, so it didn’t really matter what those early numbers said… I mean, it’s a numbers game at this point of the election.”

The Tennessee House will return 73 Republicans of the 112 members next year.

“Tennesseans are firmly behind their conservative leaders, and they helped deliver decisive victories for our party across all three grand divisions last night,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton from Crossville.