North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wins reelection

RALEIGH, N.C. (WDEF) — A bright spot for Democrats in the south was North Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper narrowly held onto his seat, holding off a challenge by Republican Lt. Governor Dan Forest. - Advertisement - Cooper’s win four years ago was seen as an outlier when Republicans ran into corruption issues. Cooper’s Covid-19 solutions were quite different from his neighboring Republican Governors. Cooper was slower to reopen businesses and schools and then he required the state to wear masks. That prompted the Sheriff in Cherokee, North Carolina to say he wouldn’t enforce the mask mandate. But he won re-election with 51% of the vote, in a state that was neck and neck in both the Presidential and U.S. Senate races.

Republicans also flirted with losing a Senate seat in North Carolina.

With the votes counted, Republican seems to have narrowly defeated his Democratic challenger.

But the margin is less than 100,000 votes out of more than 5 million cast.

Tillis has declared victory, but Cunningham still has not conceded the race.

The incumbent actually trailed in the polls, but Cunningham was rocked by late allegations of sending sexual messages to a woman who is not his wife.

With the balance in the Senate at stake, this was the most expensive Senate race, ever.

Also, in western North Carolina, a promising Republican career has officially begun.

Madison Cawthorn won his seat in Congress representing the mountains in the west.

The 25 year old upset a Republican in the primary who was backed by President Trump.

This is the seat that Mark Meadows left to become the President’s Chief of Staff.