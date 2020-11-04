Jarrett Guarantano Remains Vols Starting Quarterback

Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt says Jarrett Guarantano will remain the starting quarterback Saturday against Arkansas.

Pruitt says J-G understands the expectations, and he’s better at getting the guys around him to play at a higher level.

Pruitt hopes Guarantano and his supporting cast are in sync against the Razorbacks. Said Pruitt:”You know you can have 10 guys do exactly right and maybe the left guard gets beat or doesn’t do it the right way and it messes up the entire play. It only takes one guy that can create a bad play offensively. That’s why you’ve got to be able to play as a unit.”

- Advertisement -