Health Dept. warns of Texas Roadhouse Covid exposure

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department has issued a Covid-19 exposure notice at the Texas Roadhouse near the Hamilton Place exit on I 75.

The restaurant is on Amin Drive, right off of Shallowford Road, across the interstate from the mall.

Case investigators found a person continued working there during their infectious period.

The time frame is October 26 through November 3rd (election day).

The Health Department recommends that anyone who visited the restaurant during that time frame should be tested as soon as possible.

If you have any unusual symptoms, they say you shouldn’t leave home except to be tested or see a doctor.

“We cannot stress enough how important it is to stay at home if you are sick with any of the COVID- or flu-like symptoms,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

“We also remind employers to review their employee illness policy with their staff. We remind everyone to wear a mask when out in public, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often.”

You can get free testing at the Alstom Plant on Riverfront Parkway each day from 8:30 AM til 1PM.