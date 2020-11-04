Georgia’s Loeffler, Warnock set for Senate runoff in January

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and Democrat Raphael Warnock are headed to a Jan. 5 runoff in the special election for Loeffler’s U.S. Senate seat.

They’re the top two finishers in a crowded field that also included Republican Rep. Doug Collins.

But neither was able to get the 50% threshold to win outright. Loeffler is a wealthy businesswoman who was appointed last year to replace retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson.

Warnock is pastor of the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

In Georgia’s second Senate race, GOP Sen. David Perdue is seeking a second term against Democrat John Ossoff.

That race has not yet been called.