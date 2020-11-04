Georgia Senate runoff

DALTON, Georgia- Election Day has passed but Georgia voters will have another election to participate in.

There will be a Senate race January runoff between Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Georgia was the only state to have 2 seats open for the senate. One is between Republican David Purdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff, the other will go to a runoff.

“So the winner has to get a majority obviously with 20 people running there was no chance anyone was going to get a majority,” said Political Science professor Dr. Ken Ellinger.

So now there will be another election in January between the top two voter winners, Republican Kelly Leffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock. If a runoff sounds new to you, your not alone.

“That’s real uncommon only us in Louisiana have such a general election runoff everywhere else whoever gets the most votes wins,” said Ellinger.

He said Georgia voters aren’t free from campaign ads yet.

“I think you can count on groups that have spent many millions of dollars trashing the other candidate there will be lot of negative advertising as we saw on the Purdue-Ossoff race. It alienates voters because if you watch the advertising and that race you today I don’t want either one of them to be a US senator if what I’m hearing is true they’re both terrible people,” said Ellinger.

Ellinger said Georgia is turning into a swing state shown by the senate runoff and even more so —- by the presidential race.

“Some people thought that 2018 election might’ve been an anomaly but now I think it’s a pattern 2018 and 2020 the Democrats and the Republicans have essentially split the vote state wide,” said Ellinger.