Georgia Presidential and Senate races still up in the air tonight

10:15 UPDATE: Sec. Raffensperger says 90,735 votes still uncounted. President Trump leads by just over 31,000.

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – 24 hours after the polls closed in Georgia and we still can’t say for sure who won the Presidential vote.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says their are still over 100,000 votes uncounted that could decide it all.

Election workers in Fulton County resumed counting ballots on Wednesday after a pipe burst stopped them yesterday. They will now keep counting until they are done.

Fulton is one of the largest election districts in the state and is heavily Democratic.

Here is where the vote stands this evening.

But the Presidential candidates aren’t the only one sweating out the results in Georgia.

Senator David Perdue has seen his lead over Jon Ossoff declining throughout the day.

And it is now possible he will slip under 50%, meaning both U.S. Senate races would go to a runoff in January.

Here is a statement from the Secretary of State this evening.

With counting continuing in numerous counties throughout Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that as of 8:30 p.m. today there are approximately 107,751 ballots still outstanding.

“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Raffensperger. “We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”

Raffensperger noted numerous security measures in place to secure the vote and increase public confidence in the electoral process:

▪ Absentee drop boxes were locked at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, preventing illegal voting or potential fraud.

▪ Surveillance cameras monitored drop boxes at all times.

▪ State monitor is in the room with Fulton County for all counts and the public is welcome to observe any county as an added layer of transparency.

▪ A pre-certification audit will provide additional confidence that the votes were accurately counted.

“We’re well aware that with a close presidential election and the possibility of runoffs in some elections that the eyes of the state and the nation are upon Georgia at this time,” Raffensperger said. “We’re as anxious as anyone to see the final results and to start work on certification and planning for our runoff elections. As the work goes on, I want to assure Georgia voters that every legal vote was cast and accurately counted.”

Sec. Raffensperger will have an update in the morning.