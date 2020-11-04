Georgia-Florida Game Might Be Defacto SEC Title Game

Georgia gets ready for their annual showdown with Florida in what will basically be the SEC East title game. The Dawgs and Gators each only have one conference loss, while all the other teams in the East have three or more. Kind of hard to ignore the importance of Saturday’s match-up, even for Gators coach Dan Mullen.

Said Mullen:”Yeah I don’t know. It doesn’t clinch it or seal anything, but I mean it certainly whoever wins this game certainly is putting themselves in the driver’s seat. Certainly in the driver’s seat to get to Atlanta. You’re two games up on this team, and you’re really two games up on everybody else in the league at that point.”