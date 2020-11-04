Georgia-Florida Game Might Be Defacto SEC Title Game

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
Georgia gets ready for their annual showdown with Florida in what will basically be the SEC East title game. The Dawgs and Gators each only have one conference loss, while all the other teams in the East have three or more. Kind of hard to ignore the importance of Saturday’s match-up, even for Gators coach Dan Mullen.
Said Mullen:”Yeah I don’t know. It doesn’t clinch it or seal anything, but I mean it certainly whoever wins this game certainly is putting themselves in the driver’s seat. Certainly in the driver’s seat to get to Atlanta. You’re two games up on this team, and you’re really two games up on everybody else in the league at that point.”
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.