Georgia-Florida Game Might Be Defacto SEC Title Game

Rick Nyman
Georgia gets ready for their annual showdown with Florida in what will basically be the SEC East title game. The Dawgs and Gators each only have one conference loss, while all the other teams in the East have three or more. Kind of hard to ignore the importance of Saturday’s match-up, even for Gators coach Dan Mullen.

Said Mullen:”Yeah I don’t know. It doesn’t clinch it or seal anything, but I mean it certainly whoever wins this game certainly is putting themselves in the driver’s seat. Certainly in the driver’s seat to get to Atlanta. You’re two games up on this team, and you’re really two games up on everybody else in the league at that point.”

Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.