LaFayette, GA (WDEF) – A house fire in LaFayette Wednesday morning is the fifth fire in Walker County within the last six days.

Firefighters responded around 6:30am to Baker Drive off Magnolia Street. All residents escaped safely. The home is considered a total loss from the damage.

- Advertisement -

Other recent fires in the county were in Chattanooga Valley Friday night, Napier Chapel Rd on Lookout Mountain on Sunday night, and Hamilton Dr in Chickamauga last night.