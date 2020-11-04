Alabama virus deaths hit 3,000 as mask deadline approaches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic now exceeds 3,000 as both cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations continue rising.

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 3,006 people had died since the start of the crisis.

That’s an increase of 17 from a day earlier.

About 1,850 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, and more than 1,020 people are hospitalized with the illness caused by the virus.

The pandemic is worsening in the state as officials weigh whether to extend a mandatory mask order that’s set to expire Sunday.

The Alabama Hospital Association is supporting an extension of the requirement.