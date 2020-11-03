Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – November 3rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Beautiful, Sunshine – Filled Day Ahead, So Don’t Let The Weather Stop You From Voting Across The Tennessee Valley !



This Morning: Our forecast will start off on a clear and very chilly note. A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of the Tennessee Valley area and a Freeze Warning for our higher elevations until 9 AM Tuesday morning.

This Afternoon: More sunshine returning and temperatures warming up substantially. Monday, our official high was only 57 degrees. Our usual or seasonal high for early November is 68. & this afternoon, we’ll be very close to those seasonal averages.

Tonight: Overnight lows heading into early Wednesday morning will linger around the mid and upper 30’s with the mountaintops several degrees cooler, as usual. Otherwise, expect clear conditions and not quite as chilly.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: Another great day ahead, with beautiful weather again! Even more sunshine & temperatures warming up a bit more, as highs will be nearing 70 degrees. We’ll start topping the 70 degree mark beginning Friday & lasting throughout the weekend.

We’ll warm in to the mid 70’s as we wrap up the week and head into the upcoming weekend. No realistic chances for rain until the middle or latter part of next week, if then.

68 & 44 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet furtherest away from where the water enters your home.

