Voting in Georgia off to mostly smooth start

ATLANTA (AP) — Voting in Georgia has gotten off to a mostly smooth start, despite some technical problems. People lined up outside before polling places opened at 7 a.m., but average waits were 12 minutes roughly an hour later, according to the secretary of state’s office.

That’s much faster than June, when some voters waited for hours to cast ballots during the primary.

- Advertisement -

There have been some problems this Election Day: In Spalding County south of Atlanta, ballots wouldn’t load on touchscreen machines.

And at one elementary school in Atlanta, a technical problem forced voters to initially cast paper ballots.