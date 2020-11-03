Vols Looking to End 3 Game Losing Streak as They Battle Arkansas

After winning their first two games of the year, Tennessee has dropped their last three games to go 2-3 at the halfway point of the season. Time for the Vols to dig in and make a solid stretch run to finish out the year, starting Saturday against Arkansas.

Remember when Tennessee led Georgia at the half? It’s been a train wreck since then, and the Vols have got to figure out a way to get back on track.

Said running back Eric Gray:”We’ve got to learn how to finish games. We’ve got to play 60 minutes every single game.”

Said offensive lineman Trey Smith:”This game is not based on sympathy. No one is going to feel bad for you. No one is going to feel sorry for you. You have to come to work every day and be prepared every day. At the end of the day, when that clock hits, and it’s time to go on that field, it’s business time.”

The Vols were in the same boat last year with a 2-5 record before they ripped off six straight wins to end the year.

Said Gray:”You know we’ve been in this spot before. We know the recipe to make that end game or in season transition. I think there’s a lot we can look at from last season.”

Said linebacker Henry To’l To’o:”We’ve been down and out before. We’ve been counted out before. We know what it takes to get back. We know what it takes to be at our lowest point. Coach Pruitt harps on this all the time. We’re going to find a way. No matter what it is. No matter how we’re looking. How we’re doing. We’re going to find a way to come out with the results that we want.”

Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt says the turn around formula is simple. Protect the dang ball.

Said Pruitt:”The three games we’re in the red in turnover margin we’ve lost. The two games that we’re in the positive area we’ve won. That’s kind of that way all across the conference.”

Maybe the bye week came at a good time for Tennessee since they’re facing an Arkansas team they rarely see.

Said Smith:”At the end of the day everyone in the SEC is pretty similar. You’re going to have the insane athletes at positions, especially on the defensive line. You’re always going to have that freak of the week. You’re always going to have a guy that you have to be prepared for.”