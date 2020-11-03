U.S. Senate candidates in Tennessee make final stops before Election Day

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – As time dwindles down, U.S. Senate candidates found themselves giving their final push before Election Day to encourage their voters to go to the polls.

“I’m feeling very good about where we’re positioned for Election Day here, but I’m not taking anything for granted. I’m getting out and working hard for every single vote I can earn here in Tennessee,” Bill Hagerty said.

- Advertisement -

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty spent Monday in west Tennessee then over to east Tennessee campaigning with U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn.

“We’re making certain that every possible vote gets in that ballot box,” U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, (R-TN) said.

Hagerty beat out Dr. Sethi Manny in the Republican primary and was endorsed by President Trump early on.

The businessman is former U.S. Ambassador to Japan.

“Are we going to be for the freedoms that have made our nation the most exceptional nation in the world? Are we going to allow our nation to be pushed to socialism? Tennesseans clearly are moving in the direction of freedom and opportunity. That’s what my message has been all about,” Hagerty said.

The Democratic Senate candidate running against Hagerty Is Marquita Bradshaw.

Bradshaw made a stop in Chattanooga over the weekend.

She is an activist with an environmental justice background and has received endorsements for folks including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

“Most people thought that she didn’t have a chance with that. She definitely won that and I think even when she won the primary and moved into the general there was still a lot of people who said ‘you know what, she can’t win.’ But I think that her efforts, the strongest field game that this state has seen from a progressive and modern times that Tennessee is a battle ground state. Once again, people are going to wake up the day after Election Day to a huge surprise with Marquita Bradshaw being the winner,” campaign manager Ken Taylor said.

The candidates are vying for Republican Senator Lamar Alexander’s seat.

Senator Alexander had previously announced that he would not be seeking re-election.