Republicans try to reclaim Alabama Senate seat from Jones

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republicans in Alabama are looking to reclaim a U.S. Senate seat the Democrats won three years ago in the reliably red state.

Democratic Sen. Doug Jones is hoping to beat former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, who has President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Jones became the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in a quarter century after defeating Roy Moore in 2017.

Jones has a 4-1 spending advantage, but Tuberville has plenty of name recognition.

Tuberville is also expected to benefit from straight-ticket Republican voting in a state where Trump remains popular among white voters.