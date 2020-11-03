President Trump wins Tennessee, secures 11 electoral votes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has won Tennessee against Democrat Joe Biden, claiming the state’s 11 electoral votes.

Trump’s win continued a string of GOP victories in the Volunteer State.

- Advertisement -

Republicans currently hold every statewide office and control supermajorities in both chambers of the General Assembly.

The last time the state swung for a Democratic nominee was in 1996 when Bill Clinton was on the ballot with Tennessean Al Gore.

Four years ago, Trump won Tennessee by 26 percentage points.