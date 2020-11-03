Officer wounded trying to serve warrant, suspect arrested

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say an officer in Jackson, Tennessee was shot while helping to serve an arrest warrant, leading to a four-hour standoff that ended with the suspect in custody. Authorities said Special Agent Joe Frye suffered minor gunshot wounds Monday night while approaching a home in Jackson to serve a warrant on a fugitive. Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser told news outlets that Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr. barricaded himself inside, but police negotiators persuaded him to come out and he was arrested without further incident. The chief says Claybrook was taken to the Madison County Jail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

