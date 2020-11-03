New England Patriots Sign Former Chattanooga Moc Isaiah Mack

After the Titans cut defensive lineman Isaiah Mack on Monday, they were hoping to re-sign him to their practice squad Tuesday. But Mack didn’t clear waivers. The New England Patriots jumped on the former Chattanooga Moc and signed him to their 53 man roster. The Patriots needed some depth on their defensive line. Mack played six games for the Titans in a reserve role this year, where he collected six tackles and one quarterback hit.

