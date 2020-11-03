New England Patriots Sign Former Chattanooga Moc Isaiah Mack

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
After the Titans cut defensive lineman Isaiah Mack on Monday, they were hoping to re-sign him to their practice squad Tuesday. But Mack didn’t clear waivers. The New England Patriots jumped on the former Chattanooga Moc and signed him to their 53 man roster. The Patriots needed some depth on their defensive line. Mack played six games for the Titans in a reserve role this year, where he collected six tackles and one quarterback hit.
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.