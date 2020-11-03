How are we handling the stress?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – 2020 has been a very stressful year .

From the Coronavirus pandemic to severe tornado damage and now a very closely contested election with voting concluding tonight.

- Advertisement -

news 12 now’s Brian Armstrong finds out how people are getting through this stressful time.

Several people we spoke to today called 2020 one of the most stressful years of their lives. According to the American psychological association most recent stress survery nearly 80 percent of American adults say the coronavirus pandemic is putting significant stress on their lives.

Being able to visit with friends everything has changed everything is upside down.

Shopping at Walmart or target I get to carry this little friend around with meBut it has been very stressful.

On top of the virus … it is also Election Day and nearly 70 percent say the presidential election has added a new level of stress to their lives.

Regardless of which side you’re on it’s going to cause a lot of stress for either the Biden supporters of the Trump supporters so for me personally it is very stressful.

Marriage and family therapist Greg Fischer says with how divided this election has been he doesn’t see the political stress level going away

I think we’re pretty polarized pretty separate right now I think it would take a lot to bring that back together.

He also says the pandemic causing people to lose co tact with each other has also contributed to stress levels

There’s something even in our DNA that just wants and craves physical connection even if just a handshake a hug or even having a conversation in person to person that’s just one of the sacrifices we have to do right now I think we can push past that but I still even in a virtual conversation being sure you’re being vulnerable intimate honest open. These kind of things can kinda take care of it.

Brian Armstrong News 12 now