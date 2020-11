Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A 27 year old male was shot Monday afternoon on Joiner Road. Shortly after 4pm Monday, Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital after the victim showed up with non-life threatening injuries.

Police later secured the 1600 block of Joiner Road where the shooting took place. Police are investigating and ask that anyone with information call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.