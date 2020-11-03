Hamilton County Hoping for Local Results by Tuesday Night

The Hamilton County Election Commission is hoping to have the results from the county in by tonight.

Polls opened in Hamilton county at 8 AM Tuesday morning.

That’s also when mail in ballots started being counted.

“With a board of possibly forty individuals here, we are processing those ballots, they will go until they are complete, we hope to have that done by 8 PM tonight but just all depends on the speed of the process of all the ballots that came in,” says Scott Allen, Interim Administrator for Hamilton county elections.

Allen says early voting results will be combined with today’s votes later Tuesday evening, then officially posted.

Results for the Hamilton County election can be found at https://elect.hamiltontn.gov/