Weather Update: Monday Evening’s Forecast – November 2nd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Don’t Let Weather Stop You From Voting in the Tennessee Valley!



Monday evening will be clear and quickly turning chilly. A Frost Advisory is in place for most of the valley and a Freeze Warning for higher elevations until 9 AM Tuesday. Overnight lows heading into early Tuesday morning will linger around the mid 30’s with the mountain tops several degrees cooler.

Weather will not be an excuse not to vote Tuesday with lots of sunny and a much warmer afternoon expected with highs near the mid 60’s. Overnight, temperatures will be several degrees warmer near the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Extended Forecast: Mostly dry and progressively warmer as we head throughout the week. Starting Wednesday, highs will be around 70, and we’ll warm in to the mid 70’s as we wrap up the week and head into the upcoming weekend. No realistic chances for rain until Saturday, if then. It does look like, however, the rain chances increase for the middle part of next week.

68 & 44 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet furtherest away from where the water enters your home.

