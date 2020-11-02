Titans Try to Boost Defense by Trading for Chargers DB Desmond King

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans think defensive back Desmond King can help their defense, and now coach Mike Vrabel says they will have to wait until possibly Saturday at the earliest to see him work in person. Vrabel said Monday that he and general manager Jon Robinson talked and felt King could come in and help as someone who’s been an effective blitzer. The Titans have only seven sacks this season, and only Jacksonville has fewer in the NFL. Tennessee currently has the NFL’s worst defense on third down and needs help in a banged-up secondary.

