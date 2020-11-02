Titans Try to Boost Defense by Trading for Chargers DB Desmond King

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans think defensive back Desmond King can help their defense, and now coach Mike Vrabel says they will have to wait until possibly Saturday at the earliest to see him work in person. Vrabel said Monday that he and general manager Jon Robinson talked and felt King could come in and help as someone who’s been an effective blitzer. The Titans have only seven sacks this season, and only Jacksonville has fewer in the NFL. Tennessee currently has the NFL’s worst defense on third down and needs help in a banged-up secondary.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.