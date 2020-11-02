TECH BYTE: A Preview of the PS5

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Gaming has entered uncharted territory with the new Sony PlayStation 5.

Sony’s new flagship console is a big achievement in the gaming world.

Its massive size dwarfs its predecessor, and is matched by its powerful processors.

The Ultra-High Speed SSD helps you play games with near instant load time!

And the graphics are better than ever before with an 8K output built in.

There are two versions of the console – the normal PS5, which costs $499, and the PS5 digital edition, which is $100 less.

Sony has also announced several accessories.

The new DualSense wireless controller has a sleek design for sure, but that’s just the start.

Sony says it creates a highly immersive gaming experience, featuring their new haptic feedback that responds to your actions within the game.

It also features a built in microphone and integrated speaker.

You can also get immersed with the new PULSE 3D Wireless Headset.

This gives a realistic soundscape that puts you in the center of all the action.

The PS5 and PS5 digital are available for pre-order, and will launch November 12.