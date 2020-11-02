Second fire in small northwest Georgia town

CENTER POST, Georgia (WDEF) – A morning fire left a southern Walker County family homeless.

It happened in the Center Post community south of LaFayette near the Chattooga County line.

Firefighters well called to a home on Henry Hawkins Drive around 8 AM.

Five adults and a child were inside, but go out okay.

The home is a total loss.

Walker County Fire Rescue investigators ruled the cause as accidental.

But they continue to investigate another fire that happened just about a mile away Sunday night.

That blaze destroyed a small, old block church on Napier Chapel Road.