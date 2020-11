Ooltewah, TN (WDEF) – A fire destroyed a home in Ooltewah Monday morning. Firefighters responded to 9013 Azlar Drive drive a neighbor called 911 at 6:40am. The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department battled the blaze after finding the house half engulfed in fire when they arrived.

No injuries were reported and neighbors said the owners were out of town. The house is a total loss and damages are listed at $120,000.

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.