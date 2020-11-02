Georgia Defense Battling Several Injuries Ahead of Florida Game

Defensive back Richard LeCounte has been moved out of intensive care in an Athens hospital as he recovers from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident that will keep him out of No. 5 Georgia’s game against No. 8 Florida. Coach Kirby Smart says defensive lineman Julian Rochester also will not play against Florida due to a knee injury. Two starters, safety Lewis Cine and defensive tackle Jordan Davis, have not been ruled out. Smart says wide receiver George Pickens and running back Kenny McIntosh could play against Florida after being held out of last week’s win at Kentucky with injuries.

