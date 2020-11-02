Georgia coronavirus infections still rising, but more slowly

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is nearing 8,000 deaths from COVID-19 as infections from the novel coronavirus continue to rise.

The state Department of Public Health said Monday that the broadest measure of COVID-19 was 8.5% higher in the week ended Friday compared with the week before.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases in Georgia has risen 38% since Oct. 8.

Nearly 363,000 people in Georgia have been confirmed to have the illness as of Monday, and 7,999 confirmed deaths have been recorded.

The number of cases and hospitalizations rose more slowly last week than the week before.

The state lists 52 high transmission counties, including those home to Athens, Dalton, Rome, Valdosta and Warner Robins, as well as some suburban Atlanta counties