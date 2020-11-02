CDC Adjusts their Protocols for in Person Voting

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger expects this year’s Election Day to be both historic and unique.

“My goal, which have been working toward since my election, is to provide a smooth, safe, responsible and sensible voting experience for each and every Georgia voter” said Raffensperger. “Regardless of zip code, your vote counts.”

The CDC updated covid-19 guidelines so all registered voters can cast their ballot in person, even if you are in the quarantine or isolation phase.

“We are trying to make accommodations for these people to be able to go out and vote themselves” said Infectious Disease Director for the North Georgia Health District Sherry Gregory.

Gregory strongly recommends the status quo for covid-19 precautions: mask wearing, social distancing and even informing your polling location if you are an active case.

“We want to make sure that the poll that you’re going to knows that you are a contact or a case so they can help facilitate your activities at the poll site themselves” said Gregory.

Although covid precautions are suggested, it’s not mandatory.

“You can’t turn away someone for not wearing a mask” said statewide voting system implementation manager Gabriel Sterling. “All poll workers and individual poll managers have to make those decisions on site but you cannot give any additional barriers to any Georgians registered to vote.”