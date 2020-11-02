Another minor school bus collision on Signal Mountain

WALDEN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a minor school bus crash this afternoon on Signal Mountain.

They are not saying which school, but the Hamilton County bus did have 19 students on board.

- Advertisement -

None of them were hurt.

The Sheriff’s Office says their preliminary investigation shows a vehicle and the bus were taking a sharp curve on Timesville Road and they collided.

They call the contact “minor.”

Last week, a bus ran into a ditch on the way to pick up students at Thrasher Elementary.