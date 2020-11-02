Another minor school bus collision on Signal Mountain

WALDEN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a minor school bus crash this afternoon on Signal Mountain.
They are not saying which school, but the Hamilton County bus did have 19 students on board.
None of them were hurt.
The Sheriff’s Office says their preliminary investigation shows a vehicle and the bus were taking a sharp curve on Timesville Road and they collided.
They call the contact “minor.”
Last week, a bus ran into a ditch on the way to pick up students at Thrasher Elementary.