What if your absentee ballot still hasn’t arrived?

ATLANTA (WDEF) – Georgia Officials say more than 400 thousand Georgians requested their absentee ballots online.

And more than 100 thousand signed up for ballot tracking services for for updates on their absentee status.

Gabriel Sterling explains what you can do if you have not received your absentee ballot yet.

“There’s two things they can do: They can wait for today, see if the ballot comes in, vote it and then drop it in the drop box but the main thing that they’re probably going to have to do is go to their polling location, tell the poll worker and poll manager they need to cancel their ballot, get that canceled and then they’ll be able to vote in person.”

Sterling says data suggest about a 20 minute wait time at each polling location in Georgia.