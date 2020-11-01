Titans third down defense fails in 31-20 loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two fourth-quarter TD passes to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 31-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Tennessee has lost consecutive games after starting 5-0. Their five-game road winning streak also came to an end. Cincinnati started fast for the third straight week, jumping to 10-0 lead. But unlike those two games, Burrow’s two late touchdown throws helped the Bengals close this one out.

The Tennessee Titans have lost two straight games for the same reason — their opportunistic defense suddenly can’t get off the field. On Sunday at Cincinnati, they allowed the short-handed Bengals to convert two-thirds of their 15 third downs and score four touchdowns in five trips to the red zone. Coach Mike Vrabel knows that can’t continue if the Titans hope to reach the playoffs and make another deep postseason run.