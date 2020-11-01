Titans third down defense fails in 31-20 loss to Bengals

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
36

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two fourth-quarter TD passes to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 31-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Tennessee has lost consecutive games after starting 5-0. Their five-game road winning streak also came to an end. Cincinnati started fast for the third straight week, jumping to 10-0 lead. But unlike those two games, Burrow’s two late touchdown throws helped the Bengals close this one out.

The Tennessee Titans have lost two straight games for the same reason — their opportunistic defense suddenly can’t get off the field. On Sunday at Cincinnati, they allowed the short-handed Bengals to convert two-thirds of their 15 third downs and score four touchdowns in five trips to the red zone. Coach Mike Vrabel knows that can’t continue if the Titans hope to reach the playoffs and make another deep postseason run.

Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."