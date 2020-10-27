Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – October 27th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Cloudy, Warm, Muggy Again For Tuesday, But Tropical Rains Are Ahead & Could Saturate The Tennessee Valley!



This Morning: More clouds and continued mild, with areas of fog and some very light drizzle. Lows for most areas between 60 & 65.

Tuesday Afternoon: Lots of clouds, continued mild and humid. A spotty light shower or two is possible, but most of us will stay dry. Highs in low & mid 70’s. A few showers will move in from the South for Tuesday night with lows in the low 60’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy, with periods of heavy rain popping up, especially late in the day. A few storms are likely as well, with highs still slightly above 70. Multiple inches of rain across our area are likely. This system merits watching – stay weather aware.

*IMPORTANT* The remnants of Zeta will bring showers for Wednesday with the heaviest rain and gustiest winds early Thursday. Rainfall totals are expected to be between from 1.5” to 3” of rain before ending late Thursday or Thursday night. Drier, breezy, and much cooler weather returns for Friday with lots of sunshine for Saturday and Halloween.

71 & 47 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! Daylight Saving Time, by the way, ends at 2am on Sunday, November 1st.

