Residents React to Officer Involved Shooting on Standifer Gap Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga police responded to a domestic disorder with a weapon call around eight A.M.

According to authorities, a woman was hiding from a suspect armed with a gun at the Elements of Chattanooga apartment complex off Standifer Gap Road.

“I spoke to one of my neighbors” said resident Ryan Christa. “He saw that the roads were all blocked off. Some of the parking lot was blocked off. He was talking to the cops. Cops said that he was waving a gun in the air.”

CPD confirms that officer encountered the armed suspect, who was waving a hand gun in a threatening manner.

Shots were soon fired, striking the suspect, who is now dealing with life threatening injuries.

“The cops said, ‘you live here’. I said ‘yeah’. He said ‘go back in your apartment’” said resident James Baldwin.

Baldwin, who lives at the Elements apartments, says shootings are not common in his neighborhood, “This is the first shooting that we’ve had in four years that I know of -that I’ve been here.”

“What I hear was three gunshots going off and later and then later I see sirens coming in through my bedroom window” said Christa.

Christa, has only lived in the complex for a couple months. He says he’s alarmed and feels a little unsafe, “It definitely puts me in a shock to know it happened so close.”

No officers were injured during the incident but every officer involved has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.