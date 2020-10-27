Red Bank gas leak repaired

RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – Chattanooga Gas reports that the repair on Dayton boulevard has been completed.

The 8 inch natural gas pipe was ruptured on Friday by a construction crew digging in the 5500 block of Dayton Boulevard.

Gas was shut off to a couple of customers in the area while the repairs were being made.

Their gas was restored on Tuesday afternoon.

“We appreciate the patience of residents in the surrounding area who were impacted by this incident, and the assistance from EPB and the Chattanooga Fire Department.”