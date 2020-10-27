Officer Involved Shooting on Standifer Gap Road

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer involved shooting this morning in East Chattanooga. It happened around 8 am on Standifer Gap Road.

Authorities responded to an incident involving a weapon at the Elements of Chattanooga Apartments. Officers said they saw a man showing a gun in a threatening manner. Officers engaged with the man, injuring him. The suspect was sent to the hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

No officers were injured.