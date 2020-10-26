Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – October 26th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Cloudy & Mild To Start The Week, But Big Changes Are On The Way!



Clouds will stick around through the day, with only widely isolated shower chance. Most areas will stay dry, and anything you seen rain – wise will be very light and over very quickly. Highs will be near the mid 70’s by the afternoon.

Tonight: More clouds (and some fog) developing, with lows again in the low and mid 60’s. A few sprinkles will be popping up, and we’ll see a heavier and steadier rain for Wednesday night & Thursday. Highs through Thursday between 70 & 75.

All eyes will be on the tropics this week as Tropical Storm Zeta formed Sunday night, where it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico.

*IMPORTANT* The remnants of Zeta could bring rainfall as early as late Tuesday night with the heaviest rain and gustiest winds early Thursday. Rainfall totals are expected to be between from 1.5” to 3” of rain before ending Friday morning.

As always, more updates to come as the day gets closer. Good news, all this looks to dry by Friday afternoon as a cold front pushes through, and Halloween looks to be dry and much cooler!

71 & 47 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! Daylight Saving Time, by the way, ends at 2am on Sunday, November 1st.

