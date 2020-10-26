W Road down to one lane for next 60 days

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- W road has partially reopened on Monday evening after being closed since 8 A.M on Monday.

Even though drivers can get through now traffic will be down to one lane in the 3900 block for an estimated 60 days.

Hamilton County Public Works Administrator Todd Leamon said this road construction is needed due to a crack and dip forming over the last several months. He said the project will repair the road as well as provide slope stabilization, which will help keep the road safe.

“We are adding about 350 Linear feet, this should hold at least that section better in place so it won’t create such a substantial drop and change on the pavement surface,” said Leamon.

Leamon said if you can, motorists should use Signal Mountain Road or Roberts Mill Road as alternate routes.