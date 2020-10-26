UTC Women’s Basketball Add Home Game With Vanderbilt

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — With the change of the start date of the basketball season by the NCAA, the Mocs’ schedule that was previously released encountered a few challenges and alterations had to be made.

“Scheduling became insane with all of the COVID protocols,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “We feel pretty good that we have finally completed the changes.”

- Advertisement -

See below for changes occurring at the McKenzie Arena this season.

The Mocs will open the season on November 25 at Tennessee State in Nashville and have nine non-conference games on the schedule. Highlighting the non-conference slate is Vanderbilt, a newcomer to this year’s calendar.

“Unfortunately, we had to push some of our opponents to next season, but this allowed us to pick up a home game with Vanderbilt. We are very excited to be hosting them again for the first time since 2004.”

That game in 2004 was the second round of the NCAA Tournament following the Mocs historic first round win over Rutgers at The McKenzie Arena. The Commodores were ranked 13th in the Associate Press Top 25 and the No. 2 seed of the Chattanooga bracket. Coach Burrows was a senior on that team.

Other home games include a November 29 matchup against Tennessee Tech, December 6 with UAB, Eastern Kentucky on December 18 and at Northern Alabama on December 29.

UTC will travel to Troy and Austin Peay and participate in the Georgia State Classic against the host Panthers and former Southern Conference foe Georgia Southern. It will be the first meeting between UTC and the Eagles since GSU left the league in 2014.

The SoCon season begins with three straight home games against East Tennessee State (1/9), Samford (1/14) and Mercer (1/16). Other home conference games include Western Carolina on January 28 and UNCG two days later while Furman (2/18) and Wofford (2/20) will visit in February.

The regular season closes out on the road with the Southern Conference Tournament returning to Asheville for another season.

The Mocs return starters Bria Dial, Eboni Williams and Abbey Cornelius. Dial was named all-conference last season while Williams and Cornelius each earned Player of the Week honors. Dena Jarrells, a member of the all-freshman squad returns along with Ruona Uwusiaba, Pare Pene, Kallie Searcy, Liz Wood and Audrey Canter.

Morgan Hill will come back after an injury last season that saw her in just three games. She is joined by redshirt sophomore Brooke Hampel who transferred to UTC last season. Newcomers to the Mocs include transfer Amaria Pugh from Dyersburg, Tenn., Sigrun Olafsdottir from Iceland and Bradley Central’s Anna Walker.