TECH BYTE: Apps Help You Safely Celebrate Halloween

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Don’t let the coronavirus ruin your Halloween plans this year.

Yes, it’ll be different than usual, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t have some fun!

The Nextdoor smartphone app is a great one to have year-round to know what’s going on in your community, but it especially comes in handy for Halloween.

Normally you’d use it to track down the best trick or treating spots to see which houses are handing out candy, but this year it’s being used in a different way.

The map will show you which homes are displaying Halloween decorations.

The spookier the better, right?

This feature lets you avoid the usual large trick or treating crowds, and instead safely social distance in your car, while checking out the creepy decor.

Some houses will even do a costume wave parade.

That means you can still wear a costume, and wave hello to people in the neighborhood.

Another festive app worth having is Creepypasta.

If you like horror stories, this app has more than 14,000 of them to scare you.

You don’t even need an Internet connection!

And of course some Halloween-themed games for your phone are fun too.

“Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle,” and “Addams Family: Mystery Mansion” are sure to keep you entertained.

If you’re a fan of the movie “Friday the 13th,” you’ll enjoy helping horror icon Jason complete more than 100 puzzle levels in different locations.

The Mystery Mansion app lets you decorate a spooky home for Halloween’s favorite family.

To find all these apps, just search “Halloween” in your phone’s app store.

If you’d rather not get out at all on Halloween, you can always watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

Anyone can see it for free on Apple TV Plus from October 30 through November 1.

You can also find hundreds of other Halloween and horror movies on all of your streaming services, including Shudder.

Trick or treat!