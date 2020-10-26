PPE and Covid Fatigue

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After months of battling the coronavirus spread, some people may start to feel frustrated having to constantly wear mask and protect themselves everywhere they go.

Patience is a virtue.

“I’m kind of a rule follower so if we’ve gotta wear masks then I’ll wear a mask. I’m not too worried about it at this point” said one Chattanooga bystander.

But is patience running thin as people deal with the impacts of covid, for instance, wearing masks and isolation.

“I think it’s hard not to be a bit tired and a bit fatigued by all of this. Everyone is kind of struggling with anxiety” said one woman walking the streets of Chattanooga.

“I feel good. I feel like our mayor continues to encourage us weekly to stay safe” said another Chattanooga bystander.

“We deal well with stress when it’s short lived” said Dr. Carlos Baleeiro of CHI Memorial.

With no way of avoiding the covid pandemic at this time, Dr. Baleeiro said stress and fatigue is likely to become intense, “I work at a hospital. We have lot of colleagues that are first responders that work with covid patients who are avoiding older relatives.”

Dr. Baleeiro offers advice on what you can do to alleviate the burden, “We know that exercise, hiking, running-people may have health issues so they can’t do exercise- even walking, it improves a sense of well being. It releases endorphins. It makes you feel better.”

As the winter months and the holidays approach, Dr. Baleeiro reminds every to stay vigilant with PPE and social distance precautions.

“We’re going to have to be -again acknowledge our feelings, acknowledge how difficult this is for everybody and be more open. We’ll have to be creative and interact in a constructive way and different ways with our families.”