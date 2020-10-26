Mocs Shocked to Lose on Fair Catch Signal

There are plenty of heart-breaking ways to lose a football game.

But on a fair catch signal?

That’s a new one, and sadly it happened to the Mocs Saturday against Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers scored with just over a minute to play to go up 13-10.

Ensuing kickoff went to the Mocs Bryce Nunnelly in the end zone.

Now you can’t see number 9 Tyrin Summers in the video pointing at Nunnelly to take it and go. Apparently the ref thought it was a fair catch signal. You’ll see him run in in the background trying to stop play. Nunnelly ain’t stopping.

He hits the sidelines in front of a jubilant Mocs bench and goes 100-yards for the touchdown. The Mocs thought they had won the game.

But the refs reviewed it and determined it was a fair catch, so the touchdown was wiped off the board, and the Mocs lost 13-10.

UTC wondering if that was really a ‘Fair’ call.

Reporter:”Were you okay with the explanation given on the kickoff?”

Said head coach Rusty Wright:”No. No. I wasn’t okay with a couple of calls there at the end. Up here playing at their place. Got to do what you’ve got to do. All I know is it took them an awful long time to figure out if he waved his hand or pointed it right? That was an awful long replay to figure that out. So I don’t know. We’ll see. We didn’t get any calls down the stretch, but it’s all right.”‘

Said linebacker Ty Boeck:”You know I don’t want to talk about the officiating. I think we. I think that was. (pause) I don’t know. I don’t want to say anything about it.”

Said defensive back Rashun Freeman:”It’s kind of weird to me. I’ve never seen it before. Probably the craziest type of loss I’ve ever seen like with those circumstances. That’s all I have to say about that.”