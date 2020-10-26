Home sales up in Chattanooga region

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – According to the Greater Chattanooga Association of Realtors, home sales, in general, are up compared to last year.

Greater Chattanooga Association of Realtors President Brandi Pearl Thompson said sales are up even as we’re in the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“What we’re seeing from the pandemic is we’re getting an immigration wave of people wanting to move into the area due to the cost of living. Also, the climate here from the pandemic. The ability to purchase a home here our houses are still affordable when you’re comparing it to California and New York and other places,” Thompson said.

Currently, it’s a seller’s market.

And, Thompson said they are seeing more houses being sold before hitting the market.

“There’s a lot of networking among realtors and among people that are saying ‘hey, I’ve got someone looking for this, do you have that? Oh, I have a seller who has that home, but they’re not quite done with it. Hey, we really need a house, can we see it?’ So, what we’re seeing is by the time, sometimes it actually goes on the MLS or syndicates out to realtors Zillow and the major sites, it may already be under contract. So, what you’re seeing in this market is more importance of using a realtor than any other time I would say since I’ve been licensed in the last 15 years,” Thompson said.