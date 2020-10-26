Georgia Appears to be Sticking With Stetson Bennett at Quarterback

By
Rick Nyman
Georgia is coming off a bye week before playing Kentucky Saturday. Some are wondering if the Dawgs used the extra time off to prep other quarterbacks, given how Stetson Bennett played in Georgia’s last game against Bama. Bennett completed only 45 percent of his passes with three picks, and he had five passes deflected.

Reporter:”Given how the Bama game looked. Is Stetson still your guy? Are you still evaluating other guys? Kind of how are you in that?”
Said head coach Kirby Smart:”We’re always evaluating guys. It doesn’t change. Y’all can keep asking the questions, but we’re always evaluating guys at quarterback. They’re always trying to get better. Growing their game. Stetson is still repping with the ones. Taking reps. You don’t base your season on one game. You base your season on what gives you the best chance to get better, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

