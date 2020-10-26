The Covid-19 rebound continued today in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The September and October Covid-19 lull in Hamilton County seems to have come to an end.

The Health Department reported 100 new cases on Monday, giving us 100+ new cases for the last six days.

Before that, we only topped 100 three times since mid-August.

However, we still are not topping the peak days from this summer.

The Health Department also reported a new death on Monday for Hamilton County, for a total now of 109.

They also report the hospitalization rate has jumped more than 57% over the last two weeks.

And the test positivity rate is also up (3.9%) during the latest 14 day period.