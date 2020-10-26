Chattanooga State received $15,000 in a grant

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- Chattanooga State is getting some help from Tennessee to offset the cost of textbooks.

The school is getting $15,000 in grants. Biology professor Michael Anderson said some students aren’t always able to take the class because they can’t afford the book.

He said the money students save on textbooks, they can use to pay for something else educational.

“Any type of reduction in required course cost can help, such as go towards something else, maybe contribute to room and board, cost of food, or to another class that is able to offer those educational resources,” said Anderson.

Anderson said the current grant for free textbooks is still limited, but he hopes it will open up to all Chattanooga State students in the near future.