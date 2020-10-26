Amy Coney Barrett voted to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Amy Coney Barrett has taken the first of two oaths she needs to officially join the Supreme Court.

The Senate confirmed Barrett’s nomination on a largely party line 52-48 vote shortly before Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to Barrett at an outdoor White House ceremony.

Barrett is the first Supreme Court justice to be confirmed so close to a presidential election.

A conservative, Barrett fills the vacancy created by the September death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who led the court’s liberal voting bloc.

Chief Justice John Roberts is set to administer a second oath — known as the judicial oath — to the former federal appeals court judge at a private ceremony at the court on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old Louisiana native will then be able to take part in the high court’s work. Her addition likely will solidify a 6-3 conservative shift on the nation’s highest court.

_______

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) – Amy Coney Barrett is headed to the Supreme Court. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee by a 52-48 vote, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day. Barrett will be the third Supreme Court justice nominated by Trump. At 48, she is likely secure a conservative court majority for years to come. With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats still argued the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee. Barrett will fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal icon who died last month.

