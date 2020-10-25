Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – October 26th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Cloudy & Mild to Start the Week, but Big Changes Ahead!



Monday morning, some areas could develop fog, otherwise lots of clouds for the valley, but mild with temperatures in the low 60’s. Clouds will stick through the entire day with only isolated shower chances consisting of light rain. Highs will be near the mid 70’s by the afternoon.

All eyes will be on the tropics this week as Tropical Storm Zeta formed Sunday tonight where it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico.

*IMPORTANT* The remnants of Zeta could bring rainfall as early as late Tuesday night with the heaviest rain and gustiest winds early Thursday. Rainfall totals are training from 1.5” to 3” of rain into Friday morning.

As always, more updates to come as the day gets closer. Good news, all this looks to dry by Friday afternoon as a cold front pushes through, and Halloween looks to be dry and much cooler!

71 & 48 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! Daylight Saving Time, by the way, ends at 2am on Sunday, November 1st.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.